Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position Lifted by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, December 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

ADP opened at $163.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $112.58 and a 52-week high of $163.38.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 72.64%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Douglas W. Politi sold 6,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $875,135.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,493.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $418,151.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at $554,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,721 shares of company stock worth $12,714,980. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

