Auroracoin Price Tops $0.0500 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Auroracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000993 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, ISX, YoBit and Cryptopia. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $879,713.00 and $149.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00026508 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004777 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013576 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00150573 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00009165 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000145 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000395 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001466 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 17,582,030 coins. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, ISX, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

