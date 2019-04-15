Atmos (ATMOS) Price Tops $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

Atmos (CURRENCY:ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. Atmos has a total market cap of $599,253.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Atmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atmos has traded flat against the dollar. One Atmos coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00056795 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00016193 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001582 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Atmos Profile

Atmos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 7th, 2017. Atmos’ total supply is 110,818,941 coins and its circulating supply is 100,818,941 coins. The official message board for Atmos is medium.com/@thenovusphere . The official website for Atmos is novusphere.io . Atmos’ official Twitter account is @thenovusphere

Buying and Selling Atmos

Atmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

