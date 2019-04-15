ATLANT (ATL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $703.00

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $957,030.00 and approximately $703.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. During the last week, ATLANT has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, OKEx, Exrates, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

