ASV Holdings Inc (ASV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect ASV Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASV) to post $28.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ASV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.27 million and the lowest is $27.70 million. ASV posted sales of $29.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASV will report full-year sales of $133.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $134.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $137.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ASV.

ASV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ASV in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ASV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ASV by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASV by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASV by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 91,458 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASV by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 296,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,164. The company has a market cap of $24.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 3.00. ASV has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.02.

ASV Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

