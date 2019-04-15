Aston Martin Lagonda Global (AML) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AML. Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. HSBC dropped their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,480 ($19.34).

LON:AML opened at GBX 947.90 ($12.39) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.58. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52-week low of GBX 927 ($12.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,834.80 ($23.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

