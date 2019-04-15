ASML (ASML) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. ASML has set its Q1 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $202.82 on Monday. ASML has a 52-week low of $144.50 and a 52-week high of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $2.3856 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous annual dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

