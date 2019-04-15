Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) Insider Sells $572,566.47 in Stock

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) insider William J. Heitman sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $572,566.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,025.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ashland Global stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.59. 287,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.78 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.23 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

