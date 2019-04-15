ASGN Inc (ASGN) Position Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145,600 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.42% of ASGN worth $69,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASGN by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASGN by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in ASGN by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in ASGN by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASGN by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $67.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ASGN Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $929.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.80 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Brock sold 1,480 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $91,345.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,902.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASGN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ASGN from $78.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a report on Monday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

