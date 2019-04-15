ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (ASX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on ASX shares. CLSA upgraded ASE Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.89. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The firm develops and offers turnkey solutions for the front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well IC packaging, materials and electronic manufactures services.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.