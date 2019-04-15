Shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST) rose 23% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.62 ($0.01). Approximately 87,562,454 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 401% from the average daily volume of 17,490,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $14.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/ascent-resources-ast-trading-23-higher.html.

About Ascent Resources (LON:AST)

Ascent Resources plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia. It principally holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project, which covers an area of 98 square kilometers located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

