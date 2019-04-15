Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,342,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after purchasing an additional 250,741 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $75.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $645,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,204.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $69,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,027 shares in the company, valued at $904,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,911,440. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

