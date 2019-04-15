Asanko Gold Inc. (AKG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Asanko Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:AKG) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Asanko Gold’s earnings. Asanko Gold posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asanko Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Asanko Gold.

Get Asanko Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKG traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.63. 91,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,031. Asanko Gold has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asanko Gold (AKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.