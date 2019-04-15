Arts, pulitzer Prize winners in journalism

The winners of the Pulitzer Prizes in the arts and fiction are set to be shown.

This year’s honorees will be announced at Columbia University at New York.

The journalism awards may recognize exceptional work in 2018 from U.S. newspapers, magazines and internet outlets. There are 14 categories such as photos reporting, criticism, comment and cartoons.

Arts decorations are awarded in seven categories, including drama, fiction and music.

The first journalism awards were given in 1917, and they’ve come to be regarded as the area’s most prestigious honor in the U.S.

The contest was established by newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer.

A trophy is received by winners of the public service award. Another awards take a prize of $15,000 eachyear.