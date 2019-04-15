Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Holdings Lifted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 44.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,654,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,743,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,937,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,153,000 after purchasing an additional 70,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,937,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,153,000 after buying an additional 70,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,313,000 after buying an additional 370,095 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8,975.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,854,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,801,004 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARW opened at $84.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.69 and a twelve month high of $85.05.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Arrow Electronics to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.33 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 53,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $4,356,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,253 shares in the company, valued at $29,556,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $102,487.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,183.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,351 shares of company stock worth $8,322,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

