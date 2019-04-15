ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ArQule’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). ArQule reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ArQule will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ArQule.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ArQule had a negative return on equity of 30.51% and a negative net margin of 60.09%. The business had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ArQule by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ArQule in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ArQule in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ArQule in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in ArQule by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 30,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARQL opened at $5.71 on Friday. ArQule has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market cap of $625.14 million, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 2.21.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

