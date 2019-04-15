Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Nomura set a $14.00 price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFI opened at $14.52 on Monday. Armstrong Flooring has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.26.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Armstrong Flooring’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong Flooring will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

