ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) Shares Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,250.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,291. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $49.87.

