Arconic Inc (ARNC) Short Interest Update

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,851,527 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the March 15th total of 30,315,910 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,859,787 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arconic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Arconic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Longbow Research raised Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.25 to $18.26 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $20.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $24.07.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Arconic had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In other Arconic news, Chairman John C. Plant acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,943,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 280,000 shares of company stock worth $5,192,250. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its position in Arconic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 14,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Arconic by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Arconic by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Arconic by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arconic by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

