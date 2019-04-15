ArcBest (ARCB) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Buckingham Research

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target decreased by Buckingham Research from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARCB. Loop Capital increased their price objective on ArcBest from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded ArcBest from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ArcBest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. ArcBest had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $774.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 596.2% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

