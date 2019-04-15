Arbor Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 163 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55,048.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,504,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,292,998,000 after buying an additional 5,494,946 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 827.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,047,000 after buying an additional 159,713 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $475,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $242.65 per share, with a total value of $727,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,927.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $241.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $187.01 and a 52-week high of $247.09. The company has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Costco Wholesale from an “a” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.57.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

