Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (STIP)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF comprises about 0.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1,997.4% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 53,690 shares during the period.

Get ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF alerts:

Shares of BMV:STIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.76. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF has a 52-week low of $1,750.00 and a 52-week high of $2,005.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/arbor-investment-advisors-llc-has-1-31-million-position-in-ishares-tr-0-5-yr-tips-bd-etf-stip.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.