Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (STIP)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF comprises about 0.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1,997.4% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 56,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 53,690 shares during the period.
Shares of BMV:STIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.76. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF has a 52-week low of $1,750.00 and a 52-week high of $2,005.20.
