Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,255 shares of company stock worth $6,987,176. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 73.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,139,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,654,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.