Apple (AAPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $209.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $185.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.45.

Apple stock opened at $198.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $977.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.07 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,317,978.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $10,054,242.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,598,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,785,423,000 after purchasing an additional 805,069 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Apple by 11,234.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 160,579,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159,162,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,369,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,725,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,311,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,355,791,000 after purchasing an additional 733,392 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,414,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,198,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,127 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

