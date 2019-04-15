Apollo Medical (AMEH) and The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ: AMEH) is one of 29 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Apollo Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Apollo Medical has a beta of -1.17, meaning that its share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Medical’s peers have a beta of 1.08, meaning that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Apollo Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apollo Medical Competitors 158 488 664 40 2.43

Apollo Medical presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.98%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 14.40%. Given Apollo Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apollo Medical and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $519.91 million $10.84 million 64.83 Apollo Medical Competitors $1.71 billion $120.52 million 26.96

Apollo Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Medical. Apollo Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Apollo Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Apollo Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 2.08% 6.00% 2.06% Apollo Medical Competitors -20.27% -9.55% -10.93%

Summary

Apollo Medical beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., an integrated health care delivery and management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. Its physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. The company serves the patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organizations; and non-insured patients in California. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is based in Alhambra, California.

