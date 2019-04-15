Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) and Oncologix Tech (OCLG) Critical Comparison

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) and Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Apollo Endosurgery and Oncologix Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 2 0 0 2.00 Oncologix Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Endosurgery currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than Oncologix Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.9% of Oncologix Tech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Oncologix Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -75.24% -88.05% -39.48% Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Oncologix Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $60.85 million 1.20 -$45.79 million ($1.92) -1.73 Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Oncologix Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Endosurgery.

Volatility and Risk

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncologix Tech has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. It develops and distributes devices for minimally invasive surgical and non-surgical bariatric and gastrointestinal procedures that are used by surgeons and gastroenterologists in various settings to provide interventional therapy to patients who suffer from obesity and various co-morbidities associated with obesity, as well as treat various other gastrointestinal conditions. Its products include the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System (ESS) and Orbera, an intragastric balloon. The company sells its products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Costa Rica, Australia, and principal European markets. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Oncologix Tech

Oncologix Tech, Inc., a diversified medical holding company, provides health care services in the United States. It offers personal home care services, including daily living assistance, companionship, and homemaker services, as well as Alzheimer's care, home care resource planning, and medical care coordination services. The company also manufactures, markets, and distributes medical technologies and products for skilled nursing facilities, acute and critical care facilities, assisted living facilities, hospitals and medical institutions, federal agencies, home medical care industry, respiratory and therapy- physical/occupational therapy centers. In addition, it distributes and sells home medical equipment for sleep and respiratory therapies; supplies and services durable medical equipment to treat obstructive Sleep Apnea; C-PAP and BiPAP oxygen equipment, a large selection of mask interfaces; and offers personalized treatment plans, as well as monitoring and support services. The company was formerly known as BestNet Communications Corp. and changed its name to Oncologix Tech, Inc. in January 2007. Oncologix Tech, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

