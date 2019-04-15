Apergy Corp (APY) Shares Sold by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Apergy comprises about 2.6% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Apergy were worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Apergy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apergy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 157,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Apergy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Apergy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apergy by 583.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apergy stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.95. 2,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,875. Apergy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Apergy had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

APY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Apergy in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Gabelli began coverage on Apergy in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apergy to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.73.

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $37,300.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,128 shares of company stock valued at $47,064 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

