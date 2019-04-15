Antofagasta (ANTO) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target (up previously from GBX 980 ($12.81)) on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 900.36 ($11.76).

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,022.50 ($13.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.56. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,171.50 ($15.31).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 0.60%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

