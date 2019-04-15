ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,548 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,161,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,128,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 110,696,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,510,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,920,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Nomura initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $10.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

