AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Holdings Lessened by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of ANGO opened at $22.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $844.80 million, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $86.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.30 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.30%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

