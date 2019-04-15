Analyzing FirstService (FSV) and Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

FirstService pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cushman & Wakefield does not pay a dividend. FirstService pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstService has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares FirstService and Cushman & Wakefield’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService $1.93 billion 1.61 $65.86 million $1.80 49.77 Cushman & Wakefield $8.22 billion 0.47 -$185.80 million ($1.09) -16.94

FirstService has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cushman & Wakefield. Cushman & Wakefield is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for FirstService and Cushman & Wakefield, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService 0 4 0 0 2.00 Cushman & Wakefield 0 1 9 0 2.90

FirstService currently has a consensus target price of $86.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.64%. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus target price of $20.38, suggesting a potential upside of 10.37%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than FirstService.

Profitability

This table compares FirstService and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService 3.41% 31.55% 7.19% Cushman & Wakefield N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of FirstService shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FirstService beats Cushman & Wakefield on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security and concierge/front desk, and landscaping; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 6 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 18 California Closets locations and 9 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; exterior residential painting and window cleaning services; fire protection services; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, and Century Fire Protection brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, debt, and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

