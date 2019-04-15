Analyzing CV Sciences (CVSI) & True Drinks (TRUU)

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) and True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CV Sciences and True Drinks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV Sciences 20.73% 41.83% 33.90% True Drinks -199.08% N/A -117.78%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CV Sciences and True Drinks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A

CV Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.82%. Given CV Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than True Drinks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CV Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of CV Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of True Drinks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CV Sciences and True Drinks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV Sciences $48.24 million 11.80 $10.00 million $0.09 65.44 True Drinks $1.95 million 1.23 -$3.88 million N/A N/A

CV Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than True Drinks.

Risk & Volatility

CV Sciences has a beta of -0.72, meaning that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Drinks has a beta of 4.56, meaning that its share price is 356% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CV Sciences beats True Drinks on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Products. The company focuses on developing and commercializing prescription drugs utilizing synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) as the active pharmaceutical ingredient. Its initial drug candidate is CVSI-007 that combines CBD and nicotine for the treatment of smokeless tobacco use and addiction. The company also engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer products containing plant-based CBD under the PlusCBD Oil name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape. CV Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

True Drinks Company Profile

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes naturally flavored water in the United States. The company offers AquaBall Naturally Flavored Water, a zero-sugar, zero-calorie, preservative-free, vitamin-enhanced, and naturally flavored water drink. It also markets and distributes Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through various retail channels, such as grocery and convenience stores, mass merchandisers, and drug stores, as well as through its e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

