Analysts Set Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) Target Price at $1.78

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.70 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

NYSE APRN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,064. The stock has a market cap of $213.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.03. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $140.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.81 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 78.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $17,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,011,018 shares of company stock worth $17,264,434 over the last ninety days. 56.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 5,205,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 264,970 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

