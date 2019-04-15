Analysts Set ASML Holding NV (ASML) Price Target at $196.64

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €195.73 ($227.59).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €221.00 ($256.98) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st.

