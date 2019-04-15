Analysts Set $19.50 Price Target for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (CSSE)

Shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $19.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 5.64% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,691. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.53. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through Popcornflix and A Plus networks, as well as operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

