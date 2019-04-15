Analysts Expect TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) to Post $0.31 EPS

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $34.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.31 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TTEC an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of TTEC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 1,500 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $52,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 481.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,943. TTEC has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). TTEC had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $419.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that TTEC will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.28. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

