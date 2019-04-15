Analysts Expect SeaChange International (SEAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaChange International.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEAC shares. Dougherty & Co cut shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaChange International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 361,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $599,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,454,399 shares of company stock worth $2,299,865. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in SeaChange International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 192,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 135,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 76,915 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,777,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 29.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 50,336 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 241,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,093. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $3.47.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.