Analysts Expect Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 501,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,296. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $48.56. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

