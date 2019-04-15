Analysts Expect CubeSmart (CUBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.12 Million

Equities analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to announce $155.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.65 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $142.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $637.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $660.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $669.85 million, with estimates ranging from $651.00 million to $692.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $134.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.27 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.03.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 60,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,897,122.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,443 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,378.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $1,890,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 444,877 shares in the company, valued at $14,018,074.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 15,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CubeSmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in CubeSmart by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,815. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

