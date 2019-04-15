Analysts Expect Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will post $403.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.80 million to $412.00 million. Beazer Homes USA posted sales of $455.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Beazer Homes USA.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BZH. ValuEngine raised Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $12.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $408.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Towle & Co. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,426,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after buying an additional 564,520 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 548,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after buying an additional 375,866 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,374,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,990,000 after buying an additional 373,441 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 365,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 261,639 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 999,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 260,877 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.