Analysts Expect Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Abraxas Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abraxas Petroleum.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $36.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abraxas Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXAS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXAS opened at $1.45 on Friday. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $242.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

