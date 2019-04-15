Analysts Anticipate Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) will report $57.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Monotype Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.75 million. Monotype Imaging reported sales of $56.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monotype Imaging will report full year sales of $251.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.87 million to $251.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $260.89 million, with estimates ranging from $259.91 million to $261.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monotype Imaging.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Monotype Imaging had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

TYPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Monotype Imaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monotype Imaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TYPE opened at $20.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.09. Monotype Imaging has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYPE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Monotype Imaging by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

