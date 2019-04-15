Analysts Anticipate Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). Ferroglobe posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 157.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ferroglobe.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on Ferroglobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.74.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.33. 10,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $404.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.12. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 339.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferroglobe (GSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.