Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, January 18th.

ADI traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,418. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $271,269.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,222.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.68, for a total value of $2,153,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,570 shares of company stock worth $10,732,094. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8,439.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,472,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,919,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,039,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,159 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,775,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,194,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,561,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

