Ampliphi Biosciences (APHB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 481,151 shares.The stock last traded at $0.34 and had previously closed at $0.35.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Ampliphi Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07).
AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa infections.
Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.