Amphenol (APH) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.89

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.89 and last traded at $103.39, with a volume of 25335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

Get Amphenol alerts:

The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,500 in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Amphenol by 7,553.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,489,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $217,900,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,896,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,394,437,000 after buying an additional 2,534,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,800,898,000 after buying an additional 989,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 950,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,006,000 after buying an additional 553,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Amphenol (APH) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.89” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/amphenol-aph-hits-new-12-month-high-at-103-89.html.

About Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.