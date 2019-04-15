Amgen (AMGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $217.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “While Amgen’s newer drugs — Prolia, Xgeva, Blincyto, Kyprolis — will drive sales, biosimilar and brand competition faced by its legacy drugs will create pressure on the top line in 2019. Meanwhile, uptake of key drug, Repatha has been slow due to payer restrictions. However, Amgen is progressing well with its pipeline and approval of Aimovig was a huge boost. In the past five years, Amgen has launched nine products, including two in new therapeutic areas. Amgen boasts a strong biosimilars pipeline, which could be an important long-term growth driver for the company. Amgen’s restructuring plan is making it leaner and more cost efficient. Lower taxes and share buybacks should provide some support to the bottom line. Amgen’s shares have underperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates have declined lightly ahead of the Q1 earnings release. Amgen has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.11.

AMGN stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $165.22 and a 12 month high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $377,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,120. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 20,103.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,424,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,127,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,979,621,000 after purchasing an additional 906,568 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,711,000 after purchasing an additional 773,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,720,250,000 after purchasing an additional 482,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

