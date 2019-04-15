Americas Silver (USAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Silver Corporation is a silver mining company. It primarily owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Galena Mine Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Silver Corporation is based in TORONTO,ONTARIO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Americas Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $1.73 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.25 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 16,903.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 410,753 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,504,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 287,722 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 277,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

