American National BankShares (AMNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of American National BankShares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

AMNB stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.08. 799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $301.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.94. American National BankShares has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $42.85.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.73 million. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 27.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American National BankShares will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dan Miller Pleasant acquired 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $34,842.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,155 shares in the company, valued at $662,494.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hunter Gregg Strader sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,388,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

