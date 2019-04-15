American National Bank Takes Position in Raytheon (RTN)

American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Raytheon by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 189,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its position in Raytheon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 2,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 5.3% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $752,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,309.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $75,826.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,619 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.46.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $184.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 25.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

